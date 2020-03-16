The Department of State Services (DSS) said it would sanction its personnel for negligence following the security breach in Kabbi by one Mohammed Guddare who broke through the DSS cordon to have an ‘unauthorised’ handshake with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

Afunanya also dismissed the reports that presidential security killed the intruder on the grounds that he tried to attack the president at the Argungu agricultural festival in Kebbi State on March 12.

“The service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties,” he said.

He said the intruder made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols.

Afunanya said Guddare was stopped by security details and arrested for thorough investigation.

According to him, preliminary investigation has revealed that he is not a hostile person, but an overzealous enthusiast of the president.