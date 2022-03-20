From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over plot by some unscrupulous elements to stir violence in some parts of the country.

Specifically, the DSS said that the aim was to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunaya, who made this known in a statement, said that already the sponsors have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas to achieve their aim.

Afunaya also hinted of plots by some unpatriotic Nigerians to incite students, striking university teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups, as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like that of EndSARS.

The Afunaya statement issued late last night in Abuja, reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts the public of a sinister plan by some elements to stoke violence in parts of the country particularly the North-central. The aim is to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity. In a bid to achieve this the sponsors have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas.

“The Service is also aware of a plot to use students, striking university teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the EndSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by government to address the issues.