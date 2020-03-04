Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Director of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Mr SU Gambo, has declared that the Service aims to sustain its existing relationship with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

Gambo stated this when the NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator, Mr Mustapha Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit at Service’s command in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The NYSC State Coordinator’s visit was to familiarise himself with the DSS Command and to seek the support of the DSS State Director.

Speaking during the visit, Mohammed said that “there is a need to constantly liaise with the Department of State Security for security intelligence in protecting our Corps members.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The NYSC State Coordinator, commending the DSS State Director for the Command’s involvement during NYSC activities, especially at the orientation camp, disclosed that the Corps is planning to reinstate the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the end of the service year in the state.

He solicited for the cooperation of the Department for a successful rollout of NYSC activities in the state.

In his response, DSS State Director Gambo said that the NYSC, as a strategic institution, has always enjoyed a cordial association with the State Command.

“We don’t have any choice than to sustain the already existing relationship,” he said.

He assured the NYSC that the DSS will continue to be part of all their activities any time the Command’s presence is needed, stressing that its duties extend beyond intelligence work to security support.