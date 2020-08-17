Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, after five hours of interrogation.

Naaba, who is also the leader of a new political movement the National Consultative Forum, was invited by the service last week following his utterances perceived to be against the Federal Government.

The former Speaker, who had announced his intention to report to the Service’s headquarters in Abuja at 12 o’clock Monday, over the weekend, kept to his promise and was grilled for about five hours before being released.

Na’Abba, who has since left for the NCF Secretariat at Utako, Abuja, is expected to hold a media briefing and address members of the organization.

The former Speaker had in a television interview described Nigeria as a failed state, listing unemployment, insecurity, economic hardship as some of his reasons. He also described the present administration ‘incompetent’.