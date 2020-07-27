Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over what it says is a plot by some prominent personalities and groups to ‘destabilise’ the country.

The DSS said the unpatriotic groups are taking advantage of the existing security situations in some parts of the country to carry out their plan.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said it would not fold its arm to watch anyone, no matter how highly placed, to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.

To ensure the safety of all and the peace and stability of the country, Afunaya said the DSS was working with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved.

The statement reads:

‘The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered plans by some persons and groups desirous of taking advantage of the latest developments in parts of the country to destabilise it.

‘Some prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups have resorted to divisive acts through inciting statements aimed at pitting individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another. The Service is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors.

‘Consequently, it warns that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.

‘In this regard, it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved.

‘The Service reiterates its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem.

‘Law-abiding citizens are urged to go about their normal businesses and disregard the antics of agents of destabilisation.

‘They should, however, avail the Service and related agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country.’