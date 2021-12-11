From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the Department of State Service(DSS), is planning to starve its leader,Nnamdi Kanu to death

Media and publicity secretary of the group,Emma Powerful who made the allegation in a statement he released to newsmen also alleged that their leader is being subjected to harsh conditions since his confinement in their custody even as he requested that he is transfered to the prison instead.

He said “The evil and compromised Nigeria DSS security agent has decided to use starvation and hunger strategy to eliminate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the custody. They have continued to confine him to a solitary cell under harsh conditions since his rendition to Nigeria in June. Solitary confinement is not correctional centers, they should send him to Kuje prison pending his court dates.

“We are asking the Nigeria government and security agencies that is busy granting and releasing bandits and real terrorists everyday to transfer our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the Nigeria prison/Correctional Centre where persons awaiting trial and kept. Nothing should happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU food since three to four days now,

“The whole world should take note of this atrocities and torture being meted out against our innocent Leader. Amnesty International, and other human rights groups should take note. American government, Israeli government, Canada, German government and other western and civilised countries in the UK and Europe should prevail on Nigeria, DSS to stop starving and torturing our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. His rights should not be violated any more.” Powerful warned.

