Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Attempts by the bailiff of the Federal High Court to serve the Department of State Service (DSS) with the order of court directing the release of Omowole Sowore failed on Friday as he was blocked from gaining entry into its Headquarters.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omowole Sowore. He ordered him to submit his passport in the court’s registry as the sole condition for the bail. Sowore’s lawyers have said that the terms of his bail have since been fulfilled. However, he is yet to be released. This is the second time the DSS will refuse to be served with the order of court.

Saturday Sun was told that at about 9:30 am on Friday, the bailiff of the court had arrived the DSS headquarters in Abuja but was asked to return by 12 noon when the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, would be around. However, when the bailiff returned at 12.14 p.m. he was again denied access into the building. Confirming the development, one of his lawyers, Sam Ogala said he was at the main gate of the DSS office when the bailiff was denied entry into the building.

Sowore’s legal team led by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), had on Thursday expressed shock over DSS’ claim that it had not been served with the order issued by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja granting bail to Sowore. After DSS’ spokesperson denied that the agency had been served with the court order, Falana said, Ayuba Adam of the Legal Department of the DSS received the court order on behalf of the agency on September 24, 2019 (Tuesday).