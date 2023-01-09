From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Department of State Service (DSS) and its Director General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, have been dragged before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for the arrest of a human rights activist, Meliga Godwin, over a press conference he addressed condemning the agency for the planned arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The applicant, Meliga Godwin who is the president of Middle Belt Youth Forum (MBYF), had on December 19, 2022, addressed a press conference wherein, he condemned the DSS for its attempt to obtain an exparte application to arrest and detain the CBN Governor over alleged terrorism charges.

At the press briefing, the activist condemned the actions of the DSS and described it as a hatchet job.

He was consequently arrested by the operatives of the DSS on January 8, 2023, over an alleged security breach.

However, in a motion for the enforcement of his fundamental rights with suit No: FCT/HC/CV/1034/2023, filed by his counsel, Mr Chibuzo Ezike, the applicant is asking the court for his unconditional release by the DSS.

According to Mr Okere Kingdom who addressed Journalists in court, the applicant has been incommunicado since his arrest and detention.

The applicant prayed the court to release him from detention and also make an order directing the DSS and its Director General to pay him the sum of N500 million in damages and a public apology in two national dailies for illegal arrest and detention.

He further prayed the court to declare his arrest and detention from January 8, 2023, till the time of filling the suit as a breach of his fundamental rights, unconstitutional and of no effect.

In addition, he equally sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further breaching and/ or interfering in any way with his fundamental rights concerning the subject matter of his arrest which is on the issue of the press conference held on December 19, 2022.

He predicated the grounds of his reliefs to the revelation of the clandestine plan by the respondents to use the court to detain the CBN Governor, Emefiele for 60 days using trump-up charges of terrorism financing which was turned down by the court.