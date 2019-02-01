Two explosive shows, Surviving R. Kelly and The Harvey Weinstein Scandal, will this month hit Crime + Investigation channel 170 on DStv.

Surviving R. Kelly premieres with a double bill on Wednesday February 6, delving behind one of the biggest scandals in music, with women emerging from the shadows and uniting their voices to share their stories of abuse at the hands of music star, R. Kelly.

The show aired in the United States in January and attracted reactions from stars like Lady Gaga, Pearl Thusi and Jimmy Nevis calling for a boycott of R. Kelly and his music.

The premiere episode, in the six-part series, explores R. Kelly’s rise to fame and power as an R&B icon where he formed relationships with younger singers and dancers including marriage to his then 15-year-old protégé, Aliyah.

Single episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 7pm culminating in the final episode entitled, Black Girls Matter on March 6, which sees figures from women’s groups come forward to take aim against the sexually brazen superstar.

However, on February 13, The Harvey Weinstein Scandal will premiere and would examine the rise and fall of the Hollywood’s media mogul and other men in power. The documentary explores milestones from Weinstein’s life, career, relationships and rise to mega stardom. It reveals the creation and many successes of Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

In May, Weinstein will stand trial in New York on five count charges including rape. He is alleged to have sexually assaulted over 70 women, dating back decades. He has denied all these accusations, saying the sexual encounters were consensual.