DStv and GOtv customers now have the opportunity to be auditioned for the next edition of Big Brother Naija reality show.

Aside making a TV return later this year, a jaw-dropping grand prize of N90 million will be carted away by the winner.

According to Multichoice, interested participants will require to make a two-minute video stating why they should be picked as housemate. This is after they have updated their subscriptions between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31 and then send an email to [email protected] with their name and smartcard or IUC number to receive a unique website link to fill out the registration form and complete the audition process.