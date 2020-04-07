Football fans will continue to enjoy the best striking qualities of Nigerian international, Odion Igahlo on DStv and Gotv in England’s top flight league on the world of champions, SuperSport.

The former Super Eagles forward, who played for Watford in the Premier League from 2014 to 2017, was signed on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua by Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Although he is yet to make a major impact in the Premier League, he has scored four goals and one assist from four appearances in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League respectively.

His impressive performances thus far had led to calls by Nigerian football fans that he should be given a permanent deal at Old Trafford, and also return to the Super Eagles (he retired from international football after emerging the highest goal scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations).

On remaining at United, the prospect for Ighalo looks good. After initial reports of Shanghai offering him a lucrative new deal, the Chinese club is now reported to be sourcing a possible replacement.

The Nigerian has admitted that playing for the Premier League club is a dream come true.

“My support for the team was great. I tried to see every game of United every weekend if possible. I still remember those memories. I never imagined it was going to turn out this way. Even when I played in the Premier League for Watford, I never thought this was going to happen,” Ighalo said.

Manchester United manger, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, insists that his strong performances will be rewarded.