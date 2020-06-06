SuperSport viewers on DStv can now begin counting down the days until the football season restarts with La Liga on June 12, but until then you can ReLive Africa’s best football memories with Nigeria.

Nigeria burst onto the global football scene in style in the nineties with an impressive performance at the 1994 World Cup in the USA which saw them finish top of their group in their first ever official football tournament.

There have been two undeniable peaks in the history of Nigerian football, two moments which have garnished the reputation of fear when you face the Super Eagles. Those moments are undoubtably the 1994 World Cup and the 1996 Summer Olympics.

DStv and GOtv viewers can relive those moments on SuperSport today with Joseph Dosu, Jay-Jay Okocha and Victor Ikpeda commenting live on the 1996 Olympics from 5:30pm on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 1 . The Pioneers of Nigerian football will then be coming to you live as Peter Rufai, Finidi George and Emmanuel Amunike relive the 1994 World Cup from 6:30pm on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 1.