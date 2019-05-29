The much awaited UEFA Champions League final clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, scheduled for Saturday, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.

The live telecast of the match, the second-ever final appearance of two Premier League sides, will offer fans match build-up programming, including highlights of past the two finalists’ games. Subscribers will have access to an array of pre-match programming, including half hour highlights of the four semi-final games; official UEFA Champions League preview show at 6pm; the studio build up including crossings from Madrid at 6:30pm before the match kick-off at 8pm. These will be available onSuperSport 3 (DStv Channel 203), SuperSport 10 (DStv Channel 210) and Select 2 (GOtv channel 32).

“The Champions League is Europe’s most prestigious competition and one that football fans all over the world follow passionately. This season has seen spectacular comebacks and will have two English teams facing off in the final for only the second time in history. We are indeed glad to be on the right side of history as the finale will be broadcast live for our customers on all DStv packages, GOtv Max and GOtv Plus,” said Mr. John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer for MultiChoice Nigeria.

Both English teams made astonishing recoveries in their semi-final clashes, with Spurs overcoming the exciting, youthful AFC Ajax of the Netherlands, while Liverpool had a legendary triumph over Spanish champions Barcelona.It’s a milestone match for Spurs who are appearing in their first Champions League final ever, with coach, Mauricio Pochettino.