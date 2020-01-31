The Police on Friday arraigned a DSTV installer, Monday John, at the Life Camp Magistrates’ Court in Abuja, for alleged house breaking and stealing plasma television worth N533,000 and N870,000.

The police charged John, 32, of Mpape Market Abuja, with house breaking and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Peter Ejike of FCT command, told the court that one Dr Brian Maltus of Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarimpa Police station on Jan. 25.

Ejike alleged that on Jan. 24, the complainant brought the defendant to his house to repair his DSTV decoder, which after he paid him and he left.

He further alleged that on Jan. 25, at about 1.30 a.m the defendant and three others now at large broke into his house through the window and stole 55 inches plasma television valued at N533,000.

He added that the defendant also stole a cash sum of N870,000 from his drawer.

The prosecutor also alleged that while the suspects made efforts to run away with the stolen items, the complainant flashed his touch light over their faces.

He said the complainant immediately recognised the face of the defendant as the DSTV installer who was at his house to repair his decoder.

He alleged that the defendant was immediately captured while his accomplice took to their heels with the stolen items.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ejike said the offence contravenes Sections 353 and 288 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko thereby admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanko ordered that the sureties must be reliable and must deposit his or her identity card at the court registry for verification.

She also ordered that the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and his or her address must be verified by the court officer.

She adjourned the case to March 10, for hearing.