D’Tigers Captain, Ike Diogu has debunked rumours that he is contemplating quitting Nigeria’s men basketball team.

The U. S based Nigerian basketball star assured that he was not ready to retire, as his best for Nigeria was yet to come.

The former NBA star made this clarification, while featuring on the BCOS TV flagship Sports programme, Saturday Breakfast Sports Show. In April, several media reports claimed the former Golden State Warriors star was set to retire after a successful career with the Nigeria national basketball team.

However, when he was asked if he’s contemplating retirement, Diogu said: “No, I don’t have any plans to retire right now. I think those peddling the rumour are looking at my age and thinking that I’ve been with the national team for a long time. Truly we have a lot of up and coming young players and I want to see all this young players playing for the national team.

“However, I am not quitting now. When it’s time to step down, I will definitely do so. But right now, I’m still playing at a high level and my best is yet to come.

“I don’t know when I will retire, definitely you will see me playing for a couple of more years,” he added.

Diogu, the 2017 Afrobasket Most Valuable Player was an influential member of the Nigerian squad that won the gold medal at the 2015 FIBA Afrobasket Championship.