The newly appointed Assistant Coach of D’Tigers, Odaudu Ogoh could not join the team in Japan as he is presently stranded in the United States of America.

BSN Sports gathered that the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) was under pressure to include his name to the coaching crew after eight American coaches are attached to the team without a Nigerian.

A source revealed who pleaded anonymity revealed to BSN Sports that Ogoh was invited to the United States of America where he was expected to join the team to the Olympics.

Ogoh who was the assistant to Alex Nwora when the former coach was in charge of the D’Tigers, before Mike Brown replaced him could not travel with the African champions to Japan.

Before his recent appointment, no Nigerian coach was part of the eight coaches that were in Kigali as assistant coaches to Brown and in the USA where D’Tigers were camped ahead of the 2020 Olympcs.

When reached and asked why he could not make it to the Olympics, Coach Ogoh failed to respond even when he confirmed receipt of our messages.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.