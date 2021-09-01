The Nigerian senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have been drawn with Mali, Uganda, and Cape Verde in the first round of the 2023 Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) World Cup Qualifiers.

D’Tigers finished third in Group B at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China after winning one of its three group games against South Korea and losing to Russia and Argentina.

South Sudan, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Rwanda have been drawn in Group B.

Group C comprises Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Central Africa Republic (CAR), and Angola while Kenya, Senegal, Egypt, and DR Congo will play in Group D.

