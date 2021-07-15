By Joe Apu

The excellent run of the Nigeria men and women teams ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is an indication that both sides can finish on the podium.

This is the candid view of former Nigerian international, Ugo Udezue who told Daily SunSports that he is satisfied with the progress of both teams.

Udezue, who was a former scout in the prestigious NBA and currently at the of AFA Sports, a sports kits manufacturing outfit noted that the caliber of coaching staff and players gives hope for a good outing at the Olympics.

“Looking at the caliber of our coaching staff and the players who are on average 30 years old. The players are fresh, athletic and young. I will be surprised if our teams don’t make the medal zone.

“But I also think there will be lots of things being done against the teams because it will mean that Africa has risen and that would not be in the interest of the international community. Africa is beneficial to lots of countries outside of Africa.

“Africa is like a farm to other continents and when Africa rises, it means there’s no more farm. If you take a good look at most foreign countries, you find out that their best players are from Africa like France for instance.”

In the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, D’Tigers defeated Team USA 90-87, beat Argentina 94-71and lost to Australia

Nigeria’s men’s team is grouped alongside Germany, Australia and Italy for the Olympics which is between 25th of July to 7th of August 2021.

