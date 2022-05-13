By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s men’s and women’s teams have been ruled out of FIBA-organized events for the next two years.

This followed President Muhammadu Buhari approval of the immediate withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball competitions for a period of two years with immediate effect.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

D’Tigress that have already picked a ticket for the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia as well as D’Tigers’ third window FIBA World Cup Qualifiers are the hardest hit as the federal government’s withdrawal is with immediate effect.

According to NAN, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare had disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Dare, who was represented by Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said a committee would be set up to oversee basketball leagues in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Following the unending crisis which has plagued and nearly crippled the development of basketball in Nigeria, President Buhari has approved the withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball competitions for a period of two years.

“This is with immediate effect,” he said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The minister had added that the withdrawal of Nigeria is in order to concentrate efforts by the government towards revamping the sport from the grassroots as well as domestic leagues which have become moribund.

“This will also allow for the setting up of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the management and development of the domestic basketball leagues in Nigeria,” he said.

Dare also said this will further address other related issues around the development and advancement of the game in Nigeria.