In preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Nigeria’s D’Tigers lined up a warm up game with the United States of America.

The team under the tutelage of the assistant coach of the America’s Golden State Warriors, Mike Brown resumed training in the United States this week.

The African reigning champions have been lined up to play a friendly game against America’s Basketball team popularly called ‘Dream Team’.

The match is slated for July 10 in the United States.