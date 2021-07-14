Nigeria’s male senior basketball team, D’Tigers continued their impressive preparations for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a 94-71 points victory over Argentina on Monday.

The African champions came back from a poor first quarter to beat the World’s Number four in Las Vegas.

The South Americans led by two points after the 1st quarter, D’Tigers turned the tie around in the second quarter with 10 points at halftime.

D’Tigers extended their lead to 19 points in the third quarter and fourth quarter to win the tie by 94-71 points.

It was a second big victory for Mike Brown’s led side that shocked World’s Number one, USA 90-87 points in Las Vegas on Sunday. D’Tigers will continue their preparation for the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as they will be filing up against Australia on Wednesday.

