D’Tigers ranked 23rd in FIBA ranking Following their amazing performance at the just concluded 2019 FIBA men’s World Cup in China, Nigeria’s D’Tigers are now 23rd in the latest ranking.

The Nigerian side picked up 2020 Tokyo Olympics ticket in China after the defeating Cote d’Ivoire and upset host, China, in the final of the classification games.

The latest World ranking shows D’Tigers moved up 10 places and emerged as the top in Africa, dumping Angola, Tunisia and Senegal to second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Out of the five matches played in China, D’Tigers won three matches against Korea Republic, CIV and China, but lost to Russia and runner up, Argentina.

D’Tigers have now qualified for three consecutive Olympic games on the bounce.