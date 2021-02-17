D’Tigers will tomorrow take on South Sudan as the team continues its quest to book a ticket to the 2021 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship to be hosted in Rwanda.

Having started on an impressive note with three straight victories in group D over South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali, the team will hope to continue its unbeaten run when they file out in Monastir, Tunisia.

In the first ever meeting between both teams, D’Tigers were the better side with Ike Iroegbu leading the offensive with 13pts, 8 assists, 7 rebs and a steal while Caleb Agada scored 16pts and 2 assists.

According to team’s substantive head coach, Mfon Udofia standing in for coach Mike Brown and Alex Nwora who are unavoidably absent, the team is ready to pick up from where they left off when they file out against South Sudan by 5pm.

“We know the importance of qualifying for the 2021 Afrobasket championships and qualifying well. We don’t just want to qualify, we want to qualify in style as well as ensure that we are on track for the 2020 Olympic Games preparation.”

The 30-year-old who has been with the team since the 2019 FIBA World Cup has assured that the players will step up to the occasion despite the absence of coaches Brown and Nwora.

“The importance of playing well and continuing our winning tradition cannot be overemphasized. Since we opened camp on Sunday, we have been perfecting our game plans while in close touch with our senior coaches who are unavoidably absent.”

D’Tigers who narrowly lost to host-Tunisia at the finals of the 2017 edition is hoping to qualify as well as win the second ever Afrobasket title.