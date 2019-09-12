Joe Apu

Nigeria’s D’ Tigers will today return home after qualifying the country for Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the just ended FIBA World Cup in China.

The team is expected to touch down at 3:00pm at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Having finished in 17th place at the World Cup, the Alex Nwora led side would be home to the joy of followers of basketball in the country. Nigeria after falling to Russia and Argentina in her first two games picked wins against North Korea in her last group game, Ivory Coast in the first classification game and host China for the Olympic ticket.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Basketball Federation had thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare after the D’Tigers booked the Olympics ticket.