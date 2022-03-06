Tonye Jekiri, in conjunction with a Non-Governmental Organisation, Athletes for Peace and re-orientation initiative will host a basketball tournament in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

The tournament, a Port Harcourt City basketball challenge, tagged: ‘Time to give back’ will hold from March 9th-13th,2022.

He will also host Season 1 of the ‘Tonye Jekiri Time to Give Back’ Basketball camp/ clinic between April 6- 8, 2022.

Tonye Jekiri, a product/ alumni of the DA-F Basketball program is a graduate of the University of Miami and has played for Nigeria’s basketball team, D’Tigers.

At club level, he has played for Oostend in Belgium, Asvel in France, Baskonia in Spain and is currently with Unics Karzan.

The Port Harcourt City Challenge, holding from March 9-13 will feature ten teams and each of the teams will get free basketball uniforms. Winning teams will get cash prices. There will also be skill challenges like dunking, three points and free throw contest. There will also be a veteran’s showcase.

The ‘Time to give back’ Basketball clinic will accommodate one hundred and fifty kids between the ages of seven to fifteen years. They will receive free branded and reversible basketball uniforms.

This clinic will feature skill development, teaching of life skills and a mini championship. Outstanding participants will all be rewarded.

The Tonye Jekiri Basketball challenge and Time to Give Back clinic is the first in the country where every category of Basketball players will participate.

This is giving special thanks to Tonye Jekiri for coming back to give to his community, city state and the game we all love.