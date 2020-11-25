The captain of Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tiger, Ike Diogu, has declared that the players are determined to create record at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Nigeria will be taking part in the Olympic for the third consecutive time having taken part in 2012 and 2016.

“It’s big time, it’s what we envisioned when we all joined the national team, the right to play in the Olympics and World Championships, things that the continent%MCEPASTEBIN%, the country had never got to experience before.

“The first time we qualified for the Olympics was always going to be a special moment just because nobody thought we could do what we did in 2012.

“And Venezuela literally coming out, shocking the world, beating Lithuania, beating Greece, losing a close game to Russia, and then beating the Dominican Republic for the right to go to the Olympics.

“That will always stay with me, a special moment for me with Team Nigeria.

“We want to be the first team from the African continent to make it out of the group stage at the Olympics and hopefully make it to the podium.

“That’s always been our goal. We’re learning on the fly and we’re learning as we go.”