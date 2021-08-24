As teams prepare for the 2021 Afrobasket set to hold in Kigali, Rwanda, head coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national team, Mike Brown has assured that his players will be ready on time for the competition.

With their first game against Mali on Wednesday August 25, Brown admitted that the timing of the competition just immediately after the summer Olympics has proved to be challenging for players and the coaching staff.

“It is just a bad timing for FIBA Africa to have the tournament, but FIBA decides to have the Asian and African games at the same time as the Olympics and NBA players cannot participate in both because that is the rule.”

When asked why a lot of regular faces were missing on the roster, Brown said, “It’s been a long summer for the players. They came to camp on June 20th, went through the Olympics process and I am asking them to come here.