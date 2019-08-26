Ahead of the tip off of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, Nigeria’s senior male basketball team has won the 2019 Peak Invitational Tournament, Bestchoicesports.com.ng reported.

The Nigeria guys defeated Montenegro 89- 86 to emerge champions for the first time. The team, like her previous match came from a 22-point deficit to defeat Poland in the first game.

In the gold medal game, the team rallied back from a first half loss to nick the game 89- 86 against Montenegro

The team competed against Poland and Montenegro to pick her first ever Peak Invitational trophy

Nigeria is paired along side Argentina, Korea Republic and Russia in Group B of the tournament.