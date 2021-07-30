After facing losses each, Nigeria and France will take on each other in their upcoming games

France were put on a tight contest against the host team Japan. Coming so close to win, they were just left outs in the competition. France’s low defensive performance on defense pulled their first win just a back. Now they will look to overcome their mistakes.

Nigeria team were stopped by the star studded USA in their first game as well. Losing by just 9-point margin, they were tough to be gotten over. Nigeria team is really a strong competitor in this Olympics and may finish on top tier.

The French team have been a workhorse in this tournament. They have been a tough competition. After losing their first game, they will be eager to make their first victory. Losing to Japan, they will look to overcome their differences. They are a bit underwhelming on the defense.

Nigeria are comparatively a tough squad. Despite their loss to USA in the first game, they are confident to make a difference. They put on a tough game against the USA team. It was just a 9-point deficit and an intense matchup. Nigeria are really looking to make some intense impact in their upcoming games.

France starters will be Alexia Chartereau, Helena Ciak, Alix Duchet, Marine Fauthoux and Sandrine Gruda.their bench comprises of Marine Johannes, Sarah Michel, Endy Miyem, Iliana Rupert, Diandra Tchatchouang, Valeriane Vukusavljevic and Gabby Williams.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.