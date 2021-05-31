Nigeria women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress were defeated by Belgium 79-47 in their third Olympics tune-up game yesterday.

Belgium won all four quarters as Nigeria played their third tune-up game in three straight days.

Belgium won the first quarter 18-14 and also took the second quarter 23-9.

In the third quarter, it was an eight points lead for the Belgians with a 19-11 win before taking the final and fourth quarter with a 19-13 score-line.

D’Tigress defeated Puerto Rico and Serbia in their first two tune-up games before yesterday’s defeat to Belgium.