Head coach of the Nigeria Women’s National team, Otis Hughley has said he may resign from his role with the five-time Afrobasket Champions.
The American cited “broken promises, unpaid bonuses” as part of his reason.
Since taking charge of the team seven weeks before the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife-
Spain, Hughley led the team to an eighth-place finish at the World Cup, first by an African team. He also won back-to-back Afrobasket titles, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Australia while recording an historic win over France.
In an exclusive chat with medium.com, the American-born coach revealed why he wants to walk away from the D’Tigress.
“The girls went to the media last year and they have been able to get some of their monies from the ministry while waiting for the others that are still going to come. They paid the girls and didn’t pay the officials anything,” Hughley disclosed.
“The girls deserve their money you then tell the coaches they don’t deserve theirs? Money from the grant, the bank donation would they say it is just for the players?
Hughley continued: “I love Nigeria and I want to see them win the World Championship or gold medal in the world stage. I am being owed for the World Cup qualifying tournament in Serbia and the Olympics. I have tried all I have I can’t continue to do it for free. That will be devalue,” he said.
