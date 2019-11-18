AFRICAN champions, the D’Tigress have qualified for the Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament (WOQT) after defeating Mali 74-59 in the semifinals of the African pre-qualifiers.
The Hughes Otis girls will represent Africa along with either Mozambique or Senegal at the WOQT in February 2020.
The Nigerians led the first quarter by 14-11 points and also consolidated by 20-14 and 25 -14 points in the second and third quarters but lost the final quarter by 15-20 points.
In the series, Nigeria had beating hosts, Mozam- bique by 57-48 points and also walked out Demo- cratic Republic of Congo.
