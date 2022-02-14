By Joe Apu

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has congratulated the Nigerian national women basketball team, D’Tigress, for picking a ticket to the FIBA Women World Cup.

The ladies, who are three times Afro Basketball champions, beat their Malian opponents 73-69 on Sunday to qualify as Africa’s sole representatives.

They had earlier beaten the highly rated, world number five, France 67-65, after losing their opening game to China.

Dare praised the queens of the court for doing the nation proud and showing dogged determination in all their games.

24year old Nicole Enabosi emerged the team’s top performer with 11pts, 8 rebounds and 1 assist as the team clinched an automatic world cup ticket.

Promise Amukamara was the creative force with 8 assists and 10 points. Amy Okonkwo recorded 14pts while Atonye Nyingifa had 11pts.

Nigeria won two out of three matches played at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Engr Musa Kida has praised D’Tigress for sealing a place at the 2022 FIBA Women World Cup with another victory against Mali.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation President traced the team’s continued success to a long-term plan that started at the 2017 Afrobasket.

“We knew what we wanted and what we needed to do. In 2018 in Spain, they became the first team from Africa to win two games at the FIBA World Cup and also first out of Africa to advance to the quarter finals”.

“We are proud of what we have been able to achieve with this team and we are optimistic that the future can only be brighter with the young talents at our disposal.”

For Kida, the latest victory is another clarion call for all stakeholders to join hands in building a formidable basketball structure that can stand the test of time.

“We have the potential within and outside Nigeria to do more to develop basketball. We just have to come together and do what is best in the interest of the game”.