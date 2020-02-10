The Nigeria Basketball Federation has traced the qualification of the D’Tigress to the immense support of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and millions of Nigerian basketball lovers all over the world.

Following the senior women’s national team’s return to the Olympics after 16 years of absence, the board said without the open support of the Federal Government, prosecuting the qualifiers would have been difficult.

The NBBF President, Musa Kida said the ability of the federation to produce two teams (men and women) for the same Olympics had never happened before in the history of basketball in Nigeria, which had made Saturday’s feat even sweeter.

“We thank his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly role and support all through this journey to book an Olympic Games ticket. The Honourable Minister also played a major role through his timely interventions, encouragement and the keen interest he developed towards basketball in Nigeria since assuming office.”

Kida also praised the fans for staying solidly behind D’Tigers and D’Tigress all through the qualifiers. The NBBF president also thanked them for the unflinching support of the federation since he was sworn-in in 2017.

“This long journey was made easier by the fans, who showed resilience and were relentless in their support for the two national teams. I am overwhelmed by the number of calls and text messages I have received since the teams qualified.”