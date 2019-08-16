D’Tigress took on Democratic Republic of Congo yesterday for a spot at the 2019 Afrobasket semi finals.

DR Congo, a very athletic and physical team, put the agility of the 19th placed team to the test.

D’Tigress started the first quarter on a slow note with DR Congo getting the first basket of the quarter, commanding the tempo of the game.

Otis Hughley got the team together, stepped up the game and took the lead of the first two quarters.

The first quarter being the biggest scoring run of 14 points (22) – (06), the first and second quarter ended (22) – (09) and (38) – (23), respectively.

Half time had D’Tigress come in stronger with top performance from Ezinne Kalu leading the pack, commanding the floor and ending up with 18 percent efficiency, 17points, five steals and two Assists.

Team mates, Victoria Macaulay and Adaora Elonu also put up 14points and 11points, respectively.

Thirty-three points difference was enough to secure a semi final spot with the third and fourth quarter ending (61) – (32) and (79) – (46), respectively.

D’Tigress face either Mali or Ivory in the semi finals.