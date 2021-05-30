Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Nigeria’s D’Tigress have posted warning signals recording two wins over Puerto Rico 89-63 and Serbia 59-56 in friendly matches put together by the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The Nigerian girls had landed in Belgium from their Las Vegas, USA last week and showed their intention early in the game as they raced to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter in the game against Puerto Rico.

The breakdown of the four quarters saw the reigning AfroBasket Women queens dominate all through 17-13, 31-16, 24-19, 17-15 to start their friendly match series on a winning note.

Amy Okonkwo who recently had a training camp stint with Dallas Wings contributed 14points, 6rebs with a 50% field goal percentage.

15 minutes was all 23 year old Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpannah needed as she dropped 14points and 3rebs on the night when she made 5 out of 7 attempted shots.

Usual suspect, Adaora Elonu dropped 14pts and 2 steals as the team closed out the game in an emphatic fashion.