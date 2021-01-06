By Joe Apu

Former D’Tigress captain, Aisha Mohammed Balarabe who recently left Greek side Eleftheria has signed a 7-month contract in Kosovo.

Balarabe told Daily Sunsport from her base that it was a difficult decision having to leave Turkey for Greece in the first place but had no choice than to make the move as it is important for her to remain active and fit ahead of the AfroBasket Women 2021.

According to Balarabe, her new team Bashkimi in the Kosovo Basketball league was picked because she wants to help them win the championship.

“I was playing in Greece, but due to the COVID- 19, the government of Greece closed down the league with other events that involved gathering of people to reduce the numbers of people getting infected from virus. So we were not sure and guaranteed if the league would continue and l decided to get another job that would keep me in action for the next 7 months.”

However, she says that with the new team she want to win trophies like was the case during her stay in Turkey. “I am a Champion and aim to win with my new team. So my goal and mission is to win the championship for the team,” she stated.