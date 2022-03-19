The final schedule of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 has been made public and African champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress will open campaign against Asian Champions Japan. According to the schedule which will see fans enjoying five other games, Nigeria will on September 22, 2022 square up against the 8th ranked Japan that Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

finished second place at the qualifying event that was held in Osaka, Japan in February. Nigeria's other fixtures after that first game against Japan will be up against Australia on September 23 in what will be a rematch of the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup in Spain. In that first Group game, Nigeria suffered an 86-68 defeat to Australia. The Nigeria women will have a rest day on September 24th and return to the court on September 25 for another clash that has lots to settle when they face France.

September 26th will be a date with Serbia and Herzegovina and her last group game will be against Canada for a place in the quarter-finals. The event is going to be an absolute treat for the fans, with every game looking set to play