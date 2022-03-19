By Joe Apu
The final schedule of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 has been made public and African champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress will open campaign against Asian Champions Japan.
According to the schedule which will see fans enjoying five other games, Nigeria will on September 22, 2022 square up against the 8th ranked Japan that
finished second place at the qualifying event that was held in Osaka, Japan in February.
Nigeria’s other fixtures after that first game against Japan will be up against Australia on September 23 in what will be a rematch of the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Spain. In that first Group game, Nigeria suffered an 86-68 defeat to Australia.
The Nigeria women will have a rest day on September 24th and return to the court on September 25 for another clash that has lots to settle when they face France.
September 26th will be a date with Serbia and Herzegovina and her last group game will be against Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.
The event is going to be an absolute treat for the fans, with every game looking set to play
a major role in the final outcome. That’s because while reigning champions USA will be favorites as usual when they aim for a four-peat, the rest of the field looks completely unpredictable and that will only add to the thrill.
Australia head coach Sandy Brondello and her players will no doubt benefit from some amazing support from their fans on home soil as they prepare to bring the noise.
