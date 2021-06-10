Former Vice-President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Babatunde Ogunade has stated that the Nigeria women’s basketball national team will play more games ahead of the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympics as the team continues to intensify preparation.

Ogunade speaking in a chat with brila.net stressed that the NBBF has been monitoring the team’s progress with a couple of wins already and just one defeat in the games played so far.

He added that the team will depart for Tokyo from their camp based in the USA.

Nigeria is drawn against France, USA and host Japan in Group B.