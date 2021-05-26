As preparation for their 2020 Olympics gets into top gear the Nigeria women basketball team D’Tigress will be in Belgium this week for some preparatory match, BSNSport.com.ng reports.

The Nigerian team will go against Puerto Rico and Serbia in a couple days before they fly to Malaga, Spain for another training tour.

D’Tigress arrived in Belgium on Tuesday after intense training at Las Vegas last week.

The four-time African champions will go against France, Japan and the United States of America in group B of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Basketball event of the summer Olympics begins from July 26 to August 8th.