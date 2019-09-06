Businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Jade Interior Concept and Services Limited, Dr. Harry Ighodakpo, has debuted on the music scene with ‘IVD’ as his stage name and a single titled ‘Bolanle’, featuring ‘Zanku’ master Zlatan Ibile. The feel-good, high tempo, danceable song was released on several digital platforms today, Friday, September 6, 2019, and has since been enjoying rave reviews.

The song ‘Bolanle’ which is a name of a girl who rose from the ghetto to become something of a celebrity, taking no prisoners along the way, is accentuated with eclectic beat, rapacious rhythm and intoxicating memes that will surely launch it on top of any Afro pop playlist. It was produced by IVD Empire Entertainment, a recording company owned by Harry Ighodakpo a.k.a IVD. Both IVD and Zlatan delivered a masterpiece on this one with mastery of poetic lines and quick-witted lyrics. Ighodakpo is a man sitting atop an empire of business fiefdoms. His business concerns range from export/import business, automobile, real estate and tourism.

There’s an exception to every rule. So, when the saying, “Jack of all trades master of none,” comes to mind one who cannot help but think of Dr Ighodakpo, an Emevor, Isoko North-born Deltan, who’s an exception to that rule. Like every great wine who gets better with age, after having gone through years of painstaking nurturing, dedication and solemn grooming, Dr Harry, as he is fondly called by friends, has grown from a local businessman to that of international stature.

And he didn’t take the elevator to the great stage, he has had to take the stairs, measuring every step, making the right choices after every bad one. He started with small businesses in Warri Delta State, scrapping for livelihood until fortune smiled at him and the businesses, and they began to yield fruits of joy. With time, he simply outgrew the businesses and had to move further afield where his sails has set unto the international waters.

Having gone to the business school of hard knocks, learning the ropes through hard work and perfecting his craft, Dr. Harry has narrowed down his main concerns to four portfolios of real estate, automobile, import and export and tourism. While automobile and import/export may just be subsisting businesses, real estate and tourism are his main pie that brings the goods home.

With his pedigree as a businessman one can only expect the best for him in his new calling in music.