The beautiful Emirati City of Duba is home to some of the most photographed landmarks in the world. The city teems with breathtaking natural beauty, ultra-modern skyscrapers and architectural marvels that offer perfect backdrops for memorable photographs.

To get the best shot of the Burj Khalifa, the skyscraper that defines the iconic skyline of the city and its surrounding areas, visit the restaurant of Souk Al Bahar which offers a prime location to take a close-up picture of the iconic tower, framed by the Dubai Fountain.

You can also capture images of the glittering Burj towering above the skyline of Downtown Dubai from the terraces of restaurants in Business Bay, including Morimoto at Renaissance Downtown Hotel Dubai, Treehouse at Taj Dubai, and The Backyard at Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay Dubai.

Sunsets in Dubai boast a magical blend of hues of warm orange, royal purple and romantic pink – and there is a plethora of great venues and locations across the city to enjoy that perfect Arabian sky. Dubai’s gorgeous beaches, including Kite Beach and Sunset Beach, are the ideal locations for a beautiful shot of the sunset over the clear waters of the Arabian Gulf.

No visit to Dubai is complete without the quintessential shot of the dunes, so make your way to Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve and spot some local wildlife while touring through the desert, then stop by Al Qudra Lakes for a picturesque view of a desert oasis during sunset.

If you are disposed to aquatic photographs, then set sail on a private yacht and capture perfect unobstructed shots as you cruise around iconic Dubai landmarks including Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis, The Palm Dubai. You can step onto a traditional Abra when in Old Dubai and take an iconic shot of the Dubai Creek.

For the ultimate holiday profile picture shot, complete with a background of Arabic-inspired architecture, visit the Palace Downtown Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, or Jumeirah Al Qasr. The lobby of Five Palm Jumeirah features a stunningly beautiful golden geometric structure that is sure to make a stir on your Instagram feed.

Top venues in Dubai to document the family fun are the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo where you can get up close to marine life. The Lost Chambers Aquarium, located in Atlantis – The Palm, takes visitors on a remarkable and immersive underwater journey through glass tunnels into a lost underwater civilisation of shipwrecks and ruins.