(BBC)At least 17 people of different nationalities have been killed and several more injured after a bus hit an overhead road sign in Dubai.

The Oman-registered vehicle was carrying 31 passengers when the crash occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, police said.

Indian officials said that eight Indian citizens were among the dead.

The driver, who is in his 50s, is receiving treatment for minor injuries and an investigation is underway.

On their official Twitter account, Dubai police offered their “sincere condolences and sympathies” to the families of the victims.

“Sometimes a slight error or negligence during the driving of the vehicle leads to dire consequences,” police chief Maj Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri said.