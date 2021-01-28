Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo could as well finds haven in the United Arab Emirates as an unnamed Dubai club is reported to be willing to offer him a £7m-a-year deal.
Ighalo’s extended loan spell at United ended on Monday and the striker has returned to his Chinese club.
While at Manchester United, the 31-year-old striker scored five goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.
But it is now speculated he could go for the cash in Dubai, where he could earn £7m-a-year a year.
He had also been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar as well as in Spain and the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States of America.
