Dubai based football club Gulf FC will on August 6, 2021 storm Nigeria for scouting and education scholarship programs aimed at promoting talented lads hoping to combine education with sports.

The starlets whose age grades are spread across 16-20, are to be in Abuja from 6th-9th and Lagos 13th-16th in order to battle for sixty slot capable of making them a student-athletes in the United States of America or Canada.

Stating the importance of the program, member organizing committee, Bolaji Musa Tolani disclosed the initiative is aimed at using the power of football to open scholarship doors for players willing to become the future soccer stars.

He however stated that a team of coaches and scouts from Europe will also be in the country with erstwhile MFM FC coach, Anyanwu Marcello to monitor the future stars billed to travel out in 2022.

“It’s an opportunity for talented players to experience the lifestyle of a professional footballer and save some money on world class education. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity which will help expose the boys,” Tolani stated.