From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Dubai-based private firm, Saitama LLC, has distributed educational materials to no fewer than 500 less privileged pupils in two primary schools in Kano, Kano State.

The company’s representative, Mr Abubakar Umar, said the effort was part of the commitment to give back to education in the state and to encourage the students in their pursuit of education towards a better future.

Umar made this known in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

“Saitama has kick-started its second wave of charitable donations to less privileged schools on the 6th of October, 2022.

“This is in pursuance of one of its objectives which is to promote an enabling environment and access to education around the globe.

“The donation of 200 school bags; 10,000 exercise books, writing materials and refreshments commenced with Yan Shana Primary School in Kano on 6th of October 2022.

“Another beneficiary of the donation is Unguwa Uku Model Primary School, Kano,” he said.

He said the first phase of donation to schools was carried out on October 2021 in Kano.

“The second wave has started in October of 2022 with a plan to expand the donations to as many schools as possible across the country,” he said

Umar hinted that similar donations have been carried out in Kenya, Dominica Republic and Philippines.

Saitama LLC is a global community of committed individuals, building a platform that assists people in understanding money and integrating decentralised finance (DeFi) into their daily lives.

The company presents a mission to work on DeFi innovation, which makes it more secure for the users, educates them, and adds genuine use cases that make crypto adoption valuable in users’ daily life.