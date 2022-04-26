From Fred Itua, Abuja

Representatives of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said they’ve visited Uganda to train 100 Ugandan travel agents.

They revealed that they met with top agents in the travel industry and partook in the 23rd TUGATA annual general meeting. According to them, training sessions for travel agents held on the 25th of April, 2022 in Kampala, Uganda and had 100 shortlisted agents trained on boosting their business and the benefits of Dubai travel.

“The Uganda Association of Travel Agents (TUGATA) is also set to hold its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event which is slated to hold on the 26th of April 2022 in Kampala, Uganda.

“It will have in attendance, over 100 of the top Ugandan travel agents. Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) will be part of this event as the lead sponsor for a second year,” a statement made available to newsmen read.

Tareq Binbrek, Assistant Manager, International Operations (Africa) for Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, lead sponsors of the TUGATA AGM, said: “We are very happy to be part of these events in Uganda and we are excited to meet many travel agents there. Africa overall, and Uganda in particular, are a key source market for Dubai.

“Before the pandemic started, we saw a steady and impressive growth in tourism numbers from the region. We are confident that we can achieve this again in the near future and this event is our kick-off for further events in the next weeks and months.”