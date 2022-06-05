From Fred Itua, Abuja

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (Dubai Tourism), has revealed that it will be kicking off its annual road show across major cities in Nigeria.

According to them, the road show will increase, it will help promotional efforts in showcasing Dubai’sevolving tourism proposition to African tourists.

Experiencing strong growth in tourism numbers from Africa, Dubai Tourism is looking to sustain its momentum by strengthening relationships with all industry stakeholders in the region.

Speaking on the growing relationship between Dubai and Nigeria, Tareq Binbrek, Assistant Manager, International Relations (Africa) for Dubai Tourism said: “Nigeria is of significant importance to Dubai and we will continue strengthening our relationships and developing strategic activities in this fast growing market.

“The upcoming road show gives us the opportunity to reach out to all of our partners, to align on future trade opportunities and ensure Dubai continues to remain front of mind for Nigerian travellers.

“We will continue to be present throughout the year and aim to steadily increase the number of partners we bring with us each year to this landmark roadshow.”

Accompanied by 32 Dubai-based partners, he said “Dubai Tourism will begin the 2022 road in Abuja, followed by Port Harcourt and Lagos.

“The roadshow will highlight Dubai’s affordable experiences and the diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners in Nigeria. Things to be showcased at the road show, span across travel, accommodation, entertainment and citywide events, with a focus on family travel and medical tourism. Key elements of the event will include breakout network sessions, partner presentations, one-on-one meetings, and Medical facilities updates.

“In 2019, Nigeria was one of our top performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33% in visitor numbers, supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer,” he added.

