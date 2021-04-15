From Fred Itua, Abuja

Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), under its Education Tourism Initiative in partnership with Princewills Trust, has announced the commencement of the 2021 vision and success opportunity challenge.

The challenge is a forum created by Princewills Trust where ambitious young leaders pitch ideas and strategies for furthering their vision and success in life.

It is designed to help university undergraduate and postgraduate Nigerian students imagine realistic career models and investigate how to shift from concept to reality while still pursuing their studies.

Contestants are required to develop and submit a business model pitch in the area of their expertise. Such business models may be novel or the offshoot of current research plans. In either case, it needs to be the original work of the contestant and each contestant is required to work solo for this challenge.

The challenge would have two rounds which include a reading pitch deck round and a presentation pitch deck round.

Stella Ibiene Obinwa, Director for Africa (DCTCM) said the city of Dubai was chosen for the challenge to gain first-hand knowledge of a global business hub known for its great vision, hospitality, and commerce.