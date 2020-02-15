Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) will soon kick off its annual roadshow across key cities in Ghana and Nigeria.

The roadshow is an aperture to the UAE city’s ever-evolving tourism to African tourists.

Encouraging facts showed that 2019 recorded strong growth in tourism figures from Africa. Looking to sustain the momentum and strengthen relationships with key industry stakeholders in the West Africa region, Dubai Tourism is bringing a record number of 52 Dubai-based partners to a roadshow scheduled to start in Accra, Ghana, on February 24 and then staged in three Nigerian cities, namely Abuja (February 26), Port Harcourt (February 28) and Lagos (March 2).

The roadshow, highlighting Dubai’s affordable experiences and the diversity of the offerings, spans travel, accommodation, entertainment and citywide events, with a focus on family travel.

The event will feature network sessions, partner presentations, one-to-one meetings, education session and Dubai Expert certifications and a briefing on Expo 2020.

Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman, Head of Campaigns, Africa, at Dubai Tourism said: “The African region is of significant importance to Dubai and we will continue strengthening our relationships and developing strategic activities in this fast-growing market.”

The upcoming roadshow, he affirmed, “gives us the opportunity to reach out to all of our key partners, to align on future trade opportunities and ensure Dubai continues to remain front of mind for African travellers.”

Nigeria, according to him is one of the top-performing source markets of 2019 with a year-on-year increase of 33% in visitor number.

Partners from hotels, healthcare, airlines and destination management companies will join Dubai Tourism on the roadshow. Some of the hotels include Aloft Hotel City Centre Deira Dubai, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, Dream City Hotel Apartments and Emerald Palace Kempinski.

Others are Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Al Mina, InterContinental Hotels Group, JA Resorts & Hotels, Jumeirah Hotels, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai and Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Popular hotel brands such as Radisson Blu Hotel – Dubai Deira Creek, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Savoy Crest Hotel Apartments and Shangri – La Dubai Hotel, are also partners.

Dubai Healthcare Authority, American Hospital, and Thumbay Hospital made up the healthcare partners for this year.

Among the destination management companies are prominent brands such as Arabian Oryx Travel & Tourism, Arrival GateTourism, Red Apple Middle East Tourism and Royal Arabian Destination Management.

Expo 2020, a World Expo to be hosted on October 20, 2020 is Dubai’s top attraction of 2020, in addition to regular attractions such as Dubai Parks & Resorts, La Perle Theater and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.